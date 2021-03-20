Scotland 52 Italy 10: Scots romp to record victory in the ‘no-win situation’ against hapless Italians

It wasn’t a bad outcome for a “no-win situation” in the end. An experimental Scotland ran free to the tune of 52 points against a hapless Italy at BT Murrayfield.

This was good fun even for the miserable emptiness the pandemic has brought to the national stadium, and hopefully it was the last time for that. Eight tries scored and at least four more were left on the paddock.

Their biggest points total in championship history

It’s perhaps churlish in the extreme to pick holes in the biggest points total Scotland have ever recorded in the championship, Five or Six Nations.

They even staked Italy to an opening try. But Italy’s problem is the most porous defence in the history of the competition – officially – and they were trailing within five minutes of that opening score.

© Craig Watson/INPHO/Shutterstock

It seemed Scot after Scot was sent running free in acres of space – Huw Jones several times, Jamie Ritchie, even hooker Dave Cherry. This was despite their distribution not being all that slick at times, which was maybe to be expected with such a recast backline and a novice half-back pairing.

An interesting experiment, but just that

Captain Stuart Hogg certainly didn’t disgrace himself at 10. But we learned he’s definitely a full-back and this role is for emergencies or for occasional fun.

We also learned that Scott Steele’s delivery – despite his many attributes and a well-taken sniping try – isn’t quite up to international standard. Scotland could have had three more tries in the first half had their basic passing been slicker.

Of the other changes, Cherry showed that he is more than a stop-gap option. Sam Skinner was robust at lock, and Jones’ renaissance continues apace – literally at pace in fact. Such wheels in midfield adds a different dimension to the backline.

© PA

Jones was excellent but for my money Sam Johnson inside him was a lower-key but as effective influence.

Upfront, Scotland were as solid as they needed to be. Jamie Ritchie and man of the match Hamish Watson looked a class above, probably because they are.

How much can Scotland actually take from this?

Ali Price ➡️ Duhan van der Merwe 😍 Duhan's second try and Scotland's eighth of the match. pic.twitter.com/q0yQbJYUZW — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 20, 2021

What did it all prove, though? Italy have shipped nearly a half century of points to all-comers in 2021, offered up three yellow cards here and a deluge of basic errors, like twice running ahead of the kicker at restarts.

Scotland could well afford to put a second XV out there – this wasn’t quite that – experiment freely with their best player out of position and still win handsomely.

This game was a laboratory exercise, then, and the results may be useful further down the line. But next week in Paris, whoever plays, is an entirely different kind of examination.