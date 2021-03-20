St Johnstone are in the top six after supersub Glenn Middleton scores late winner

St Johnstone’s incredible season hit another high with the Perth side securing top six football in dramatic fashion.

Supersub Glenn Middleton scored a late winner for the Perth side to beat Ross County which, at that point wouldn’t have been enough to leapfrog St Mirren, who were leading at Hamilton.

However an even later goal in Lanarkshire for Accies was enough to provide the final and decisive twist.

Both sides had reached the 40-point mark but Saints had a better goal difference than the Buddies by two.

In terms of this game, it would have been a travesty if the hosts hadn’t emerged victorious.

Saints enjoyed near total control in the first half but had nothing to show for it.

Midway through the opening period David Wotherspoon produced some of his magic to work himself free from a tight space and create a shooting opportunity for Ali McCann.

The Northern Ireland international’s well-struck 25-yarder was turned round the post by County keeper Ross Laidlaw.

Guy Melamed is another Saints player blessed with wonderful close control and vision and he threaded a perfectly weighted pass through to strike-partner Chris Kane on 34 minutes.

Kane has many strengths as a centre-forward, all of which have been showcased to great effect this season, but one v ones aren’t at the top of the list.

Laidlaw deserves credit for positioning himself well to block a shot on the angle but the Perth forward could have beaten him had he produced a deft finish.

The last near thing of the half was a Callum Booth shot straight at the goalie from a Shaun Rooney cut-back.

Team-mate Liam Craig did the very same 10 minutes after the break, albeit from further out.

There was a rare opportunity for County when the ball dropped invitingly for Coll Donaldson on 66 minutes but he skied his shot over the bar from 10 yards out.

Callum Davidson made three changes to try and get the win his team deserved and needed – and one of those substitutes nearly made an immediate impact.

Middleton raced through the middle of the County defence and with just Laidlaw to beat chose to shoot when he should have taken the ball round the keeper. The left foot effort drifted well wide.

It didn’t affect his confidence, mind you, as on 86 minutes he scored the winner, rolling his marker after being picked out by Stevie May and drilling a low shot past Laidlaw.

And what an important first goal for St Johnstone it proved to be.