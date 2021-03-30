Pitlochry Citizen of the Year: Whole community recognised as local heroes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

This year’s Pitlochry Citizen of the Year Award goes to – everybody!

The whole community has been recognised for their joint effort to lower the spread of coronavirus over the past 12 months.

It is an unprecedented step for Pitlochry Rotary Club, which normally presents the award to an individual who has gone above and beyond to help others in the town.

But so many people have impressed with their efforts this year that it was impossible to pick one winner.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought out the best in our local citizens.” Iain McEwan, Pitlochry Rotary Club.

Home-schooling children and foodbank volunteers are among those thanked for doing their bit.

And neighbours who helped each other out, along with those who made facemasks are also recognised.

Meanwhile, the frontline workers, including teachers, cleaners, NHS staff and delivery drivers, were praised for their hard work.

Usual criteria

Iain McEwan of the Rotary Club of Pitlochry said the pandemic meant this year’s choice was the obvious one.

“The past year has been so different from previous years that the usual criteria for choosing our citizen of the year are not appropriate,” he said.

“So many people have done so much to get us through the pandemic that the only answer is to give the award to the community of Pitlochry.”

© Supplied by Rotary Club of Pitlo

‘Brought out the best’

Nominations for the award are submitted by the local community who put forward their reasons why someone should be recognised.

One nomination suggested all Pitlochry residents deserve the award, a suggestion the Rotary Club was delighted with.

Mr McEwan said: “Every year we ask the local community through the local magazines to nominate candidates for the award and our club council chooses from the nominations.

“This year we were particularly impressed by a nomination suggesting that so many people had done so much that it would be invidious to select just one individual, hence the decision to give the award to the whole community.

“Like many other places the Covid-19 pandemic brought out the best in our local citizens.

“It really says it all.”

Award nominees should live in the Pitlochry, Blair Atholl and Ballinluig areas and play an important part in community life.

Previous winners include Judith Dingwall, Lesley Whitwood and Margaret ‘Meg’ Farron.