Curler Eve Muirhead among the famous faces to share stories of St Johnstone football club

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Curler Eve Muirhead is joining other famous faces to share memories of St Johnstone football club.

Sports journalists Gordon Bannerman, actor Colin McCredie and his photographer brother Alan McCredie, and poet Jim Mackintosh will also tell their favourite stories of the Perth club during online events in April and May.

Audiences can take part in the Zoom shows, organised by Perth Theatre as part of its Saintees on Stage project.

Lifelong fan

Colin McCredie grew up in Perth and is a lifelong Saints fan.

He says he is very much looking forward to taking part in the upcoming event.

“As an actor brought up in Perth supporting St Johnstone this is a dream project to be involved with,” he said.

“It will be great sharing memories with the fans of all the high and lows of being a Saintee.”

‘Exciting collaboration’

Saintees on Stage is a collaboration between St. Johnstone FC and Perth Theatre.

They have teamed up to create a new show about the club and its role in the Fair City.

A Horsecross Arts spokesperson said: “Saintees on Stage is an exciting collaboration between St. Johnstone FC and Perth Theatre who are teaming up to create a new show about the club and the role it plays in the city.

“Supporters will be at the heart of the story, so fans are being asked to share their experiences, memories and stories of the club.”

The stories should be true and no longer than 300 words or three minutes in length.

They can be written down or sent as a voice recording to 07813 396 517 or emailed to saintsfc@horsecross.co.uk

Tickets

The free online event has proved popular, with the first batch of tickets snapped up in less than 24 hours.

Perth Theatre announced it will release more tickets at 10am on March 31 following its early success.

Tickets are limited to one per person and include a pie pack containing a Murrays pie, an iced bun and a Bovril cube, delivered to certain local postcodes by Perth Radio Taxis.

Tickets can be booked on the Horsecross website.