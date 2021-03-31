Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Plans have been lodged for a new Aldi store on the outskirts of Perth.

Bosses at the discount food retailer want to bring the new shop to Necessity Brae, following a successful public consultation outlining the proposals.

Aldi already has supermarkets on Glasgow Road and at Inveralmond, but has been looking to expand in recent years.

And the new store will be almost twice the size of the existing Glasgow Road base, which is set to close.

‘It outlines a commitment to Perth and Kinross’

Philip Johnston, Aldi’s property director for Scotland, said: “We are really pleased to announce that we have submitted our planning application for a new store following the positive feedback received from local residents.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who took the time to take part in our public consultation and those that have engaged with us throughout this process.

“The proposed new store marks an exciting time as we bring forward plans for further investment within Perth and Kinross. Perth and Kinross is a key area of growth for Aldi and I am delighted to be able to present our plans to the local community.

“Unfortunately, we have had to take the difficult decision to close our Glasgow Road store, however, this new purpose-built Aldi will allow us to deliver a larger offer, improve our range of choice of products and better meet the growing needs of Perth’s shoppers.”

Investment in local economy

During the public consultation held by Aldi, over 160 local people registered their support for the new supermarket.

If approved, the company estimates it will represent a £3.75million investment in the local economy and could create 16 new jobs.

Mr Johnson added: “We will continue to engage with and update the local community as we progress our plans.”