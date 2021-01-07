Aldi plots move to shift Perth store to site beside Aviva

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Supermarket chain Aldi is proposing to replace its existing store at Perth’s Glasgow Road with a new premises on the outskirts of the city.

Aldi bosses say after trading successfully in Perth for years from both their city centre and Inveralmond stores, they now require more space.

The German-based multinational chain is eyeing a plot of land on the corner of Necessity Brae and Low Road for a new store and hope to be open to the public by October 2022.

The site is currently vacant, bordering allotments and cottages, would be adjacent to both the Cherrybank Inn and recently-built houses at Kinmond Drive.

By moving a mile southwest from its current Whitefriars Retail Park site, the company say they can create more jobs and provide more goods, while keeping deliveries down to no more than two shipments per day.

The development at Necessity Brae could create up to 35 local jobs, bolstered by new jobs during construction and within the Aldi supply chain. The existing employees at the Glasgow Road store would all be retained.

Neighbours had pamphlets posted through their doors this week, explaining what the store could look like and and the supermarket’s planners have begun collecting feedback online.

If Aldi is given the go-ahead to construct the timber-clad building, a new junction on Necessity Brae would be constructed to allow access to the shop’s 100-space car park.

The company will be collecting feedback until January 22.

Aldi’s property director Philip Johnston said: “This marks an exciting time as we bring forward plans to relocate our Glasgow Road store to a new, larger, purpose-built location at Necessity Brae.

“Perth is a key area of growth for Aldi and I am delighted to be able to present our plans to the local community as we seek to expand our award-winning offer in the city.

“Our current store is simply too small and no longer fit for purpose, with the proposed new site allowing us the opportunity to increase our product range and provide further job opportunities.

“While I am disappointed that I cannot personally welcome everyone to a Public Exhibition given the current restrictions, we welcome the opportunity to receive questions and feedback from local residents and other interested parties through our Online Consultation on January 19.”

Residents can quiz the supermarket’s management at an online question and answer session on January 19 between 6pm and 8pm.

The proposals are at an early stage and no planning application has been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council at this stage.