‘I’m delighted’: Perth great-grandad celebrates £30,000 Postcode Lottery win

A great-grandfather from Perth has said he will be treating his family after scooping a windfall of £30,000 through the Postcode Lottery.

Bob Scott, 82, said “life has brightened up considerably” since he landed the cash on Sunday.

“I’m delighted but a little overwhelmed with it all,” Bob said.

“I’m going to make sure my family come first and they will all be getting something in cheque form from my win.”

‘It’s absolutely delightful’

Bob, who has been windowed for 12 years, discovered how much he had won on a video call with People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt, when his address, PH2 7BU, was announced as the winner.

On seeing his prize, Bob said: “Heaven’s Sake.

“I’ve not to swear, my daughter Rhonda told me not to swear. It’s absolutely delightful.

“It’s unbelievable.

“I never thought the lottery would call me ever, it never entered my scheme of thought at all. This is quite the experience.”

Bob, who has three kids, two grandchildren and became a great-grandfather just before Christmas, also plans to indulge in his own passion of building model ships.

He said: “I’m a former engineer to trade and have been retired for coming up 23 years.

“I build model galleons and stuff, so now I can get a really expensive kit.”

Asked how he would celebrate, Bob added: “I think I shall order a nice big Indian meal.

“I’ll probably wake up at three in the morning saying, ‘what has gone on here, what’s happened’?

“I’ve seen the advert on TV and there’s a lady just about fainting so I know exactly how she feels now.”

‘It was great to deliver good news’

Bob was the only person playing with the winning postcode, but had anyone else played then they would also have won £30,000.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Ms McCourt said: “It was my absolute pleasure to deliver some good news to Bob.

“I hope he enjoys his celebratory takeaway and enjoys treating himself and the family.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

