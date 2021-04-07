Perth dance group ‘over the moon’ as members qualify for dance world cup

A Perthshire dance group is “absolutely buzzing” after a number of its members qualified for the dance world cup.

Seven dancers at the Perth-based MPD dance group – run by Chanelle Wilson – will represent Scotland against 120,000 other competitors from around the world.

The dance world cup is set to go ahead in England in July, but organisers say it will be held online should coronavirus restrictions remain tight.

‘Over the moon’

The seven qualifying dancers will perform a variety of styles including hip hop, tap and jazz following their successful video auditions.

The whole team is delighted to have such strong representation on the global dance stage.

Nicki Moncur of MPD said: “The girls are buzzing – they’re over the moon.

“The girls are so supportive of each other and have all really struggled not spending time together throughout lockdown.

“That’s what we stand for team and dance family – this is important to us.”

She added: “There is also the mental health aspect and how zoom has kept the girls in touch, and encouraged them to support each other through such difficult times.”

Fundraiser

Meanwhile, the team has launched a fundraiser to help cover the cost of the girls’ entry fees, costumes and essentials for the competition.

The team has set up a GoFundMe page with hopes of raising £7,000.

“Funding is a huge issue for us just now,” Nicki said, “and any help with this side of things would be amazing.

“We have been donated our kit from Jimmie Cairncross charitable trust and we have been doing a bonus ball on Facebook between family and friends.”

Online

The girls managed to keep up with their dance lessons during lockdown through Zoom.

However, this has posed challenges for the girls, who are used to in-person classes.

Nicki said: “Online brings its own difficulties for space and it’s not easy to do on line for directions foot work plus all the glitches and drop out of internet signals.

“But still they did it as a small, super supportive and kind team.”

Representing Scotland

The girls competing for Scotland are Ruby Flatley, 17, Stella Reid, 16, Chloe Bloice, 11

Millie Dunbar-Moncur, 10, Lily Bloice, 10, Abigail Kettle, 9, and Ella Bloice, 6.