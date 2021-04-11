Boost for CHAS as firm raises £47,500 despite Covid-19 challenges

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) has received over £47,500 through a two-year partnership with professional services firm PwC UK.

CHAS, which runs hospice Rachel House in Kinross, said it was “delighted” to have secured the funding, which will be used to further help children in Scotland with a life-shortening condition and their families.

‘Fantastic support’

Staff at PwC participate in ‘One Firm One Day’ – an annual firm-wide fundraising and volunteering event aimed at giving back to local communities.

Before the pandemic, the team stepped up to help maintain Robin House Hospice’s six-acre garden.

Senior Corporate Partnerships Executive for CHAS Megan Stobo said: “CHAS are delighted to have been partnered with PwC Scotland since 2019.

“The teams have been fantastic supporters these past few years, getting involved in everything from auctioning their own artwork, to gardening and sharing their skills all to help CHAS reach every family that needs us right across the country.”

‘Incredible job’

Despite the difficulties posed by Covid-19, the PwC teams continued to raise funds for CHAS.

In December alone, staff raised more than £22,000 through their CHASmas initiative.

Head of Diversity and Inclusion at PwC Scotland Lindsey Paterson said: “CHAS does an incredible job of supporting families across Scotland so PwC wanted to do whatever we could to support them across Scotland.

“Over the two years we’ve worked with CHAS our people have been completely engaged, actively volunteering and fundraising.

“This culminated with more than 1,000 staff taking part in the CHASmas activity, and I’m sure the strong links between both organisations will continue.”

Impact of pandemic

CHAS aims to support every child in Scotland with a life-shortening condition.

Their hospices offer children and their families a range of services and aims to be a home from home.

However, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic means the charity has had to adapt in how it provides care.

Last year, it set up CHAS at Home, which the charity says has proved to be “vitally important” throughout the past year.

The virtual hospice is now a year old and offers extensive care such as clinical guidance, financial advice or bereavement care.