‘I am so humbled’: Perthshire 103-year-old receives Maundy money from Queen

A Perthshire 103-year-old has spoken of her delight at receiving Maundy money from the Queen.

Mary Menzies – who regularly attends Scone and St Martin’s Parish Church – received the money earlier this year.

People who have supported their local church and communities across the UK are recommended by clergy of all denominations to receive Maundy money.

Mary’s daughter Marlene Morrison said: “She takes a keen and regular interest in her church and she has been of amazingly upbeat example through this pandemic.

“Her strength of faith never wanes.”

‘I am so humbled’

Mary says she was “humbled” to have received the money, and remembers key moments in the Queen’s life.

She said: “I am so humbled to receive this gift from HM The Queen.

“I was eight years old when the Queen was born, and 35-years-old when she became our Queen.

“I have admired her all these years and humbly thank her for this.”

Communion Service

The church has long been a significant part of Mary’s life.

Her faith has stayed with her, particularly amid the current pandemic.

Mary said: “I enjoy my services when the minister and pastoral committee take them, and I very much appreciate my home Communion Service.

“This is a Communion Service for those of us who are unable through health or age to go to church.

“We must pray for everyone and let our love reach out to them at all times and in this pandemic.”

She added: “I can lovingly pray and remember everyone and I know many in my congregation are reaching out in His love and care.”

George Stewart

Perthshire 101-year-old George Stewart also received the symbolic coins this year as part of the annual Royal Maundy service.

A member of St Martin’s Parish Church, Mr Stewart said: “I’m very honoured to be given this money as part of a very venerable and ancient occasion.

“It’s a great thing and I’m very honoured to receive the letter the Queen sent.”