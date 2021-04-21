‘Some will struggle to reintegrate back into society’, warns Perth mental health charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As Scotland continues its gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions, one Perth mental health charity fears some may never recover from the impact of lockdown.

Lighthouse for Perth, based in Perth city centre, has welcomed the easing of restrictions, adding it will be a welcome boost for people’s mental wellbeing.

But bosses say ongoing mental health pressures will be long-lasting and have urged communities to be aware of the pandemic’s implications.

Sharp rise

Lighthouse for Perth noticed a marked increase in the number of people getting in touch about mental health concerns during lockdown.

The charity noted a particularly sharp rise in young people sharing their concerns.

It now says that while many are looking forward to restrictions easing, communities must remain mindful of the long-lasting impact of the pandemic on mental health.

Manager at Lighthouse for Perth Sharon Thomas said: “As we all look forward to a return to some sort of normality again, I feel we need to remain vigilant to the issues the last year has brought upon us and we shouldn’t expect the road ahead to be a smooth one.

“Due to the length and severity of restrictions that our community has had to adhere to, we will also have to be aware that some people will actually struggle to reintegrate back into society.

“The anxiety around meeting others after such a long time, feeling anxious about the virus and mixing with the public again will bring its own challenges and we need to be mindful that this transition will not be an easy for everyone.

“The impact on mental health as we come out of this pandemic will, I fear, be felt for many years to come.”

Social isolation

Ms Thomas believes, however, that the move away from strict restrictions will have a positive impact in tackling social isolation.

She said: “People have really struggled with the isolation from family and friends, and easing these restrictions will have a positive impact in relation to mental health.

“We no longer live in a society where you grow up and live in the area where all your family resides, many people move away. But with the Covid-19 restrictions, any distance at all has been a barrier to maintaining social relationships.

“Social isolation has been well documented as a trigger for mental illness as interacting with family and friends boosts feelings of well-being, increases your sense of happiness and decreases feelings of depression.

“Now that we can travel, families will be able to physically reconnect, even if this is only outdoors.

“This will without doubt improve and promote good emotional health.”

She added: “Most people are ready to embrace this new level of freedom of movement and we will definitely start to see the benefits of this within the mental health of our clients.

“Particularly our younger clients for whom socialisation is a massive part of their growth and development.”

Anyone struggling with their mental health can email Lighthouse for Perth at help@lighthouseforperth.org or phone on 08001214820.

The Samaritans can also be contacted on 116 123.