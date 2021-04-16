Saturday, April 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Scotland’s road-map from lockdown: Here’s how easing of Covid restrictions will unfold

by Blair Dingwall and Lesley-Anne Kelly
April 16 2021, 12.53pm Updated: April 16 2021, 1.33pm

A timeline for the easing of Scotland’s strict second lockdown has been revealed.

Several “indicative” stages have been highlighted throughout April, May and June as the country looks to win the battle against Covid-19 thanks to the on-going vaccine rollout.

The beer garden at Duke's Corner, Dundee, in summer 2020.
The beer garden at Duke’s Corner, Dundee, in summer 2020.

Earlier this week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the relaxation of Scotland’s strict travel rules would be brought forward to Friday. Additionally, six people from six households are now able to meet up outdoors.

The government’s plans will allow the hospitality sector to reopen from April 26, along with gyms, visitor attractions and tourist accommodation. The border with England is expected to reopen on the same day.

Ben Lawer, Perthshire. Scotlands hills are expected to be busy as lockdown eases.
Ben Lawer, Perthshire. Scotlands hills are expected to be busy as lockdown eases.

Further easing, planned from May into June, could bring about the return of events, cinemas, theatres, sports and more.

Watch the video above or scroll the graphics below

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier