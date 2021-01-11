Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

With the Covid-19 vaccination programme now under way, we’ve put together a collection of charts to monitor the progress of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout across the UK.

How many people have been vaccinated?

The Covid vaccine tracker below shows an at-a-glance view of the current proportion of the Scottish population who have received the first and second dose of either the Oxford/AstraZaneca or the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination so far.

Data on the number of people vaccinated was initially provided in a weekly report from Public Health Scotland, however there was immense pressure to keep the public more regularly informed so on January 11 the statistics began to be provided each day.

The chart below shows the daily numbers of first and second doses provided.

The chart below shows the cumulative number of people who have received each dose since the vaccination programme began on December 8.

It’s also helpful to look at this data as a proportion of the Scottish population so you can see how the percentage of people vaccinated grows over time.

The chart below shows the progress for each UK country.

How many people have received the vaccine in my area?

The map below shows the available data on the regional rollout of the vaccination programme.

Which demographics have received the vaccine?

On January 13, Public Health Scotland released the first demographic data on the rollout.

The chart below shows the weekly number of vaccinations provided in each eligibility criteria.

Data broken down by age range is also now available. The chart below show the proportion of each age range vaccinated.

This data has also been provided with additional detail on the sex of those vaccinated.

The chart below shows this data as a percentage of each demographic.

When will I receive my coronavirus vaccine?

The vaccines are being provided in accordance with the priority list drawn up by the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI). That list is shown below.

Coronavirus: The key numbers

Let us know if there is something else you think we should be tracking by emailing lkelly@dctmedia.co.uk