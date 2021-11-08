Coronavirus in Scotland – here are the key demographics

An error occurred. Please try again.

We have put together some regularly updating charts and maps showing the demographic information available on the people affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland.

The charts below show the distribution of deaths by age and gender.

Given the way the virus transmits, we also looked at whether there was any link between the fatality rate and the population density.

The NRS provides information on the number of deaths by smaller areas, known as intermediate zones, once per month.

The chart below shows the proportion of deaths by location.

This chart shows Covid-19 as a proportion of deaths each week in Scotland.

The animated chart below shows where Covid-19 sits in the ranks of leading causes of death in Scotland.