Monday, May 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry opticians ‘mortified’ after X-rated image appears in Google search

By Alasdair Clark
May 10 2021, 1.43pm Updated: May 10 2021, 3.27pm
© Google MapsPitlochry Opticians

Pitlochry Opticians have denied that a series of explicit photos that appeared under Google searches for their business are linked to them.

Social media users pointed out the X-rated images which appeared under a Google image search for the opticians.

The pictures appeared to have been removed by Monday afternoon after a spokesperson for Pitlochry Opticians denied the person pictured was associated with the business.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe