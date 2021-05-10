Pitlochry opticians ‘mortified’ after X-rated image appears in Google search

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pitlochry Opticians have denied that a series of explicit photos that appeared under Google searches for their business are linked to them.

Social media users pointed out the X-rated images which appeared under a Google image search for the opticians.

The pictures appeared to have been removed by Monday afternoon after a spokesperson for Pitlochry Opticians denied the person pictured was associated with the business.