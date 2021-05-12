Hunt for Perth flasher who targeted 80-year-old pensioner

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tayside Police have appealed for information to trace a flasher who targeted two women including an 80-year-old pensioner, in Luncarty.

They said officers are investigating two incidents on Tuesday afternoon which took place near the River Tay, Perth.

A man in his early 30s was said to have exposed himself to a woman in her 40s at around 2pm on May 11, before targeting another woman aged 80 at around 2:40pm in “almost exactly the same place”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the man was described as being in his early 30s.

‘These were very upsetting incidents for the victims’

They said he was of slim build with a tanned complexion, short dark hair and facial hair, and was wearing a grey long sleeved top at the time of the incident.

They added: “These were very upsetting incidents for the victims. Extensive enquiries are currently being made in the surrounding area.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1762 of 11th May.”