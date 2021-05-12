A9 closed near Dalnaspidal after motorhome overturns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

An overturned motorhome on the A9 near Dalnaspidal has left the road closed in both directions, with motorists warned to expect delays.

Police Scotland said they responded to reports of a one-vehicle crash involving a motorhome shortly after 1:35pm on Wednesday.

Traffic Scotland warned drivers to expect delays in the area, with traffic said to be moving slowly in both directions as a result of the incident.

Police Scotland were said to be on scene directing traffic.

Just after 4.30pm, Traffic Scotland confirmed the vehicle was being recovered and the road was closed in both directions.

UPDATE❗️⌚️16:35#A9 RTC The #A9 is now temporarily CLOSED⛔️ both ways at Dalnaspidal for the recovery of an RTC. Traffic at a stand both ways.#Delays @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/uu6wfZD9jw — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 12, 2021

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said a heavy rescue unit from Perth was tasked alongside crews from Newtonmore, Kingussie, Pitlochry and Kinloch Rannoch.

A stop message was relayed 2.20pm, with firefighters making the vehicle involved safe.

Police are currently directing traffic.

A force spokesperson said no injuries were reported as a result of the crash: “We were called at 1.35pm to a one-car crash in which a motorhome overturned on the A9 southbound near Dalnaspidal.

“There have been no reported injuries.”