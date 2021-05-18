Tuesday, May 18th 2021 Show Links
Police Scotland trace missing Perth teen

By Alasdair Clark
May 18 2021, 10.20am Updated: May 18 2021, 12.19pm
Police Scotland have traced a missing teenager from Perth after an appeal on Tuesday.

Sam Butler was reported missing on Tuesday morning after last being seen in the early hours.

Public thanked

Police Scotland had appealed for information to help trace the 18-year-old, and confirmed he had been traced later in the day.

A force spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that 18-year-old Sam Butler, who had been reported missing from the Perth area, has been traced safe and well.

“We’d like to thank the public for their assistance.”