Stevie Crawford resigns as Dunfermline manager

Dunfermline have accepted the resignation of manager Stevie Crawford after two years in charge at East End Park.

Chairman Ross McArthur confirmed the Pars are looking for a new manager in a statement.

Crawford departs after leading Dunfermline to a fourth-placed finish in the 2020/21 Championship.

That season ended with defeat in the quarter-final of the Premiership play-off by Raith Rovers, leaving them in the second tier for a sixth successive season.

McArthur said: “Today, I have accepted the resignation of Stevie Crawford as our first team manager.

“I developed a very good and close working relationship with Stevie and wish to place on record our huge thanks to him for his efforts over the last 28 months.

“Stevie worked tirelessly behind the scenes despite the very many challenges that he had to face.

“On behalf of the DAFC Board, staff and support I would like to wish Stevie and his family our very best wishes for the future.

“Our search for a new manager to replace Stevie has now commenced.”

Fortunes improved but Crawford departs

Crawford stepped up from his coaching role at Dunfermline in January 2019 following the departure of Allan Johnston as manager.

The former Scotland international’s leadership saw the Pars finish in seventh place at the end of that season.

They would improve the following year to a sixth-place finish before qualifying for this season’s play-off.

New manager search underway

An electric start to the 2020/21 campaign brought hopes of possible promotion with nine wins from their first 10 matches in all competitions.

However, form tailed off in the second half of the season leading to discontent among supporters.

Though their fortunes improved heading into the play-offs, their season was ended with a 2-0 defeat at Stark’s Park at the start of this month.

Now, Crawford has chosen to depart and Dunfermline have a search for a new manager on their hands over the summer.