St Johnstone v Hibs: Perth bakers working round the clock to make doughnuts ahead of cup final clash

A Perth bakery has been working flat out to ensure thousands of its St Johnstone-themed doughnuts are delivered in time for the club’s latest major cup final.

Staff at Tower Bakery on Shore Road have been getting into the Scottish Cup final spirit ahead of The Saints clash with Hibs on Saturday.

Their blue and white iced doughnuts have been the talk of the city as fans clamour to get their orders in ahead of the 2pm kick-off.

Husband and wife team Sandy and Angela McKinnon of the bakery said there might be a few additional hours needed behind the scenes to cope with the demand.

Demand soars for tasty Saints treat

“The demand for these donuts has been crazy, we’ve had the Morrisons supermarket in Perth on the phone saying they’ll take between 700 and 800,” Angela said.

“We’ve been delighted to see St Johnstone doing so well, it’s great to see some of these underdogs getting some success.

“The team were obviously triumphant in the Betfred Cup as well. The demand for these doughnuts has soared well into the thousands ahead of this Scottish Cup clash.”

Callum Davidson’s side are aiming to complete an incredible cup double after finishing a respectable fifth in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Angela admits it’s disappointing that fans weren’t going to be able to go to the final at Hampden Park due a surge of Covid-19 cases in Glasgow – but she hopes some of her tasty treats can help them have an enjoyable day.

Tasty doughnuts are a staple at McDiarmid Park

She added: “I’d read in the paper that no fans were getting to go now which is sad for the supporters.

“It’s been such a long year for everyone but it looks like folks are going to be having a wee celebration locally for the clash.

“We’ve got a lot of people ordering buffets as well but the demand for the doughnut has been phenomenal.

“They are available on matchdays at McDiarmid Park and have been for the last 10 years or so and maybe fans are wanting a wee taste of what they got on matchdays.

“We’ll certainly be rooting for the Saints this weekend once we get these orders out to the fans.”