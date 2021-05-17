Monday, May 17th 2021 Show Links
St Johnstone v Hibs: Where on TV can you watch Saturday’s Scottish Cup final?

By Reporter
May 17 2021, 3.02pm Updated: May 17 2021, 3.03pm
© SNS Group / SFASaints are aiming to add the Scottish Cup to the Betfred Cup they won earlier this season.
St Johnstone take on Hibs in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final.

After lifting this season’s Betfred Cup, Saints are aiming to become the first non-Old Firm club to win a domestic cup double since Aberdeen in 1989/90.

The Perth side’s journey to Hampden featured a spectacular quarter-final shootout win over Premiership champions Rangers, before goals from Chris Kane and Glenn Middleton downed St Mirren in the semi-finals.

In Hibs, Callum Davidson’s men face a side they have beaten in their last three encounters, however the bookmakers make Jack Ross’ side favourites to lift the Scottish Cup.

What TV channel is the St Johnstone v Hibs Scottish Cup final on?

Supporters can watch the match live on BBC One Scotland and Premier Sports 1.

BBC One Scotland can be found at…

Sky – 101

Virgin Media – 101

BT – 1

Premier Sports 1 can be found at…

Sky – 424

Virgin Media – 551

BT – 95

The game will also be streamed on BBC iPlayer and Premier Player.

What time does coverage start?

BBC coverage begins at 1pm with kick-off scheduled for 2pm.

Premier Sports’ coverage begins at 9.30am with full match reruns of Hibs’ semi-final with Dundee United and Saints’ clash with St Mirren, followed by live match coverage from Hampden at 1.30pm.

What the managers have said so far in the build-up to the Scottish Cup final

Saints boss Callum Davidson said: “I probably won’t say too much about (the prospect of a cup double) now. We’re in a position to do it, but I won’t think about it too much.

“I’m just glad we’re in the final. The season will carry on, so I’m delighted.”

© PA
Saints boss Callum Davidson at Hampden.

Hibs boss Jack Ross said: “Really delighted for the players and staff. They’ve been outstanding for me all season. I believed the players would prove they were good.

“It’s a brilliant, exciting end to the season for us.”

© SNS Group
Hibs Manager Jack Ross.

