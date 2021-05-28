Crieff care home residents entertained by concert amid efforts to tackle isolation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents at a Crieff care home were entertained by a Springtime Special sing-along concert thanks to British Armed Forces charity, The Not Forgotten.

The charity launched the Springtime Special series to boost the morale of care home residents across the country.

Ancaster House residents enjoyed being part of the tour programme.

It comes as loneliness and isolation brought on by the pandemic has hit many care home residents particularly hard.

‘There was even some dancing’

Ancaster House residents tapped their feet and sang along as 60s and 70s tunes – including songs from Abba and Elvis – were performed.

Fiona Kingsley-Chase of Ancaster House said: “Our residents thoroughly enjoyed the entertainment. The selection of songs was varied and recognisable.

“Residents clapped along to the music and there was even some dancing.

“Thank you so much to the Not Forgotten Association for a wonderful afternoon, it was very much appreciated.”

Boosting morale

The Not Forgotten believes boosting residents’ morale is imperative as the nation emerges from coronavirus restrictions.

Charity CEO Brigadier James Stopford CBE said: “We’re thrilled to embark on this morale boosting tour, building on the enormous success of last year’s events which had such a positive impact on so many care home residents during the pandemic.

“Our Springtime Special tour will enable us to connect with many of these people, bringing joy and entertainment into their homes as sadly, extreme loneliness and isolation is set to endure throughout 2021.

“We have seen incredibly positive reactions from residents who delight in the entertainment and the connection of interacting, at a safe distance, of course, with our performers.”