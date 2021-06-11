St Andrews Cathedral and Arbroath Abbey among 19 castles and cathedrals closed across Scotland over safety fears

Nineteen castles and cathedrals across Scotland have been closed due to fears over unstable masonry.

The historic buildings, including Arbroath Abbey, St Andrews Cathedral and Dunkeld Cathedral, are shut until further notice because of the potential safety risk.

Site owners Historic Environment Scotland discovered the issue during recent routine inspections.

It said some masonry at a number of the buildings appeared to be unstable at a high level.

Some remain partially open with reduced ticket prices but others, including the three in Tayside and Fife, are closed completely until further inspections can take place.

Disappointment

Arbroath Abbey, St Andrews Cathedral and Dunkeld Cathedral are all popular tourist attractions but had been closed due to Covid safety restrictions.

The fact they will remain shut despite the easing of Covid rules has caused disappointment.

St Andrews Labour councillor Brian Thomson said he hopes the issue can be resolved as quickly as possible.

The Fife site has been used for worship since at least the 700s and is now home to the remains of Scotland’s largest, and some say most magnificent, church.

Mr Thomson said: “It’s a very popular tourist attraction.

“The sooner they sort it out the better but I appreciate these things can prove problematic and sometimes take longer than anticipated.”

Meanwhile, the 12th century Arbroath Abbey has played a significant role in Scottish history.

It was home to the Stone of Destiny and the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath, which attempted to assert Scotland’s status as an independent state.

Dunkeld Cathedral is said to be the most romantic in Scotland’s and holds paintings dating from the 1500s.

Full list of closures:

Arbroath Abbey and Abbots House

Bothwell Castle

Caerlaverock Castle

Craigmillar Castle

Crichton Castle

Dirleton Castle

Doune Castle

Dryburgh Abbey

Dundonald Castle

Dunkeld Cathedral

Jedburgh Abbey

Kelso Abbey

Linlithgow Palace

MacLellan’s Castle

Maybole Collegiate Church

Melrose Abbey,

Rothesay Castle

St Andrews Cathedral

Tantallon Castle

Historic Environment Scotland said the closures were a precautionary measure.

A spokesperson added: “We know how keen visitors and members are to access sites, however the safety of our visitors and staff is our first concern and we are prioritising a programme of further inspection works at these sites.”

The organisation has begun reopening other sites across Scotland in response to Covid restriction changes.

More than 20 are already open, the most recent being Edzell Castle in Brechin.