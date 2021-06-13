Plans for horse riding arena and dog exercise area near Kelty

Plans for a horse riding arena and dog exercise area have been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

The development would see former farmland north of Kelty used for a ‘tracked livery’ allowing horses to live in open land rather than in paddocks.

The site at Blairfordel, Benarty Road, in Blairadam, is 1.5 miles north of the Fife town, just past the border with Kinross-shire, off the B996 road.

Dog exercise area

The statement by Derek Scott Planning and Development Consultants, on behalf of applicants Tammy and Neil Leask, said more than 19 acres of land would be used to create the site, which includes a shelter and store, an office, tack rooms, toilets, an outdoor riding arena, dog exercise area, a mobile home, car parking, and other associated works.

It says: “A tracked livery is a new and innovative method of providing holistic care for horses.

“Rather than being turned out into paddocks, a track is fenced along the perimeter of the paddock/field, allowing for restricted grazing and increased movement.”

The application said that the business would support local jobs, with at least one staff resident on the site at all times for animal welfare and security reasons.

Permanent accommodation planned

They would reside in the mobile home which is included in the plans. A permanent accommodation site would be applied for once the business has been established and trading.

“The facility will provide equine enthusiasts and dog owners with a unique facility which will encourage countryside-related leisure activities for which there is understood to be a significant demand in the area,” the statement adds.

Engaging with local children

“The business proposed is based on sound financial footings and in addition to generating employment in the area will provide a worthwhile facility for local horse owners wishing to avail of the unique offering proposed.”

The plans submitted to Perth and Kinross Council add that the applicants would be “engaging with the local community and local children in particular” for tree-planting and other biodiversity projects.