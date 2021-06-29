River Tay jet-ski problems prompt petition, banning calls and talk of zoning systems

Calls have been made to introduce a zoning system in part of the River Tay to clamp down on anti-social behaviour from some jet ski users.

In a bid to crack down on disrespectful jet-skiers in Perth, it has been suggested water sports should be given a designated area of the Tay.

It comes as many locals have contacted politicians with concerns for wildlife along the river and are at their wits end with the noise the jet skiers make.

Petition launched

One resident has launched an online petition asking Perth and Kinross Council to consider banning jet skis from parts of the River Tay surrounded by Perth city centre.

Conservative councillor Chris Ahern, who represents the Perth City Centre ward, said: “It’s important to emphasise that we want to ban jet skis in the city centre area where they cause an issue for residents, as opposed to banning jet skiers.

“We are calling for a zoning area to be drawn up that, if passed, would move the area available to them further up the river away from the city centre and harbour operations.

“I know the council has said the activity is legal as the River Tay is tidal upstream to Almondmouth.

“The local authority is currently drawing up a voluntary code of conduct but the problem with that is that it will be entirely voluntary and could well just be ignored.

“This is an issue that just won’t go away and needs to be addressed.”

Murdo Fraser, a Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife region, said he has received “several complaints” from constituents, particularly relating to the stretch of water beside Tay Street, in Perth city centre.

“Some of this behaviour is anti-social and needs to be curtailed,” he said.

“That is why we are calling for a zoning system to be introduced.

“The majority of problems stem from jet ski users who use the River Tay basically from just under the railway bridge up to Smeaton Bridge, as this is right beside Perth City Centre, and any noise coming from the jet skis will impact on local residents who live in this area.

“Creating a zoning area for the jet skis would move them further up the river and away from the city centre, thus cutting down on the likes of noise disturbance, while also lessening the chance of impacting negatively on local residents’ lives.”

‘Jet skiers do get a bad name’

Leanne Taylor, who is a member of the RNLI, regularly jet skis in the River Tay and around the Fife coast.

On Sunday she was involved in the rescue of a couple that were stranded at Burntisland coast while she was off-duty.

Leanne feels that some of the reckless behaviour is giving responsible watersport fans a bad name.

She said: “Jet skiers do get a bad name and even as a jet ski owner I’m very aware of that.

“I think a lot of jet skiers point is just to go fast and, don’t get me wrong, although I own a jet ski I would describe most jet skiers as hooligans.

“They do give everybody a bad name and the minute they see you’ve got a jet ski everybody assumes that you are that hooligan and I probably have words with most jet skiers when we’re out.

“Ultimately one of the main issues is that anybody with money can go buy a jet ski and hit the water and nobody can stop them

“It’s like anything, if people make the effort and do a bit of research they’ll find out the dos and the don’ts of anything.”

Leanne said that she is aware that if some jet skiers continue their behaviour they’ll be more likely to lose the privileges of using the free open water.

She said: “If you abuse it, you’ll lose it.”

Broughty Ferry

Issues surrounding jet skiers in Dundee have also become a rising concern as locals have expressed their worries regarding the safety of other water users at Broughty Ferry beach and harbour.

Dundee City Council has since taken some action at Broughty Ferry Harbour by adding new signs along the slipway, where jet skiers take off from at the beach, and along the harbour and by deploying lifeguards to patrol the beach this summer.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “Additional code of practice signage, developed following feedback from members of the public in partnership with Police Scotland, Forth Ports and RNLI, has been installed at the location.

“Water users are asked to respect the code of practice at all times to ensure the safety of local residents and the local environment.

“Further beach patrols are taking place at the location following the announcement that, with RNLI, we are providing lifeguard services on Broughty Ferry Beach this summer.

“The council continues to work in constructive ways with partners to outline and encourage responsible usage of the beach.”

More to be done

Broughty Ferry Liberal Democrat councillor Craig Duncan feels that despite additional measures being put in place, the situation with jet skiers is still not resolved and more should be done.

He said: “The council has very recently put in new signage around the waterfront which does help to illustrate what zones you should or should not be in depending on what you’re doing so that’s good.

“However, I’ve raised the point several times that even with the most well behaved jet skiers, once you’re out of the harbour, how can you know what zone you’re in?

“There are no marker buoys.

“I have had offers from some people who do various sailing activities that if the council would provide these things [marker buoys] they would actually quite happily deploy them and bring them back in.

“That would be good and I’ve actually said to the council that we should be taking up any offers like that.

“It’s good that there are now lifeguards on the beach but if some jet skiers, or anybody else frankly, are messing around in the water, there’s not a lot they can do other than try and call the police.”

Mr Duncan recognised that there are some jet-skiers who do follow the rules and are respectful to other water users, however said more needs to be done about those who are not.

He said: “I’ve had complaints of people on jet skis – not all of them – but some of them showing off frankly and are far too close to the shore where people are swimming.

“I’m not anti jet ski, I’m not anti-anybody, but it’s a case of how do we develop going forward a system, a code of conduct, where there’s mutual respect from everybody and that we can all share the space but safely?”