A grieving mum demands answers from the First Minister and Ninewells Hospital bosses after her tragic son’s death just six days after he was sent home.

David Allan, a double lung transplant patient with cystic fibrosis and diabetes, went to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee at the peak of the pandemic.

He began to feel unwell suffering severe stomach cramps and diarrhoea fearing he was in the grip of a serious infection.