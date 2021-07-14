Perth and Kinross is car crime capital of Scotland

Perth and Kinross is the car crime capital of Scotland according to new research, with locals car owners reporting the highest frequency of vehicle thefts in the country.

A study of claims made to the motor insurer Co-op between 2016 and 2020 revealed the area topped the list.

Meanwhile, Shetland polled second, followed by the Scottish Borders and then Renfrewshire.

The research also revealed the riskiest cars, with Ford Fiesta owners the most likely to make a claim following crime.

Those who own a Ford Focus are second most likely to experience car theft, whilst drivers of a Vauxhall Corsa are third most likely.

More expensive cars also featured near the top, including Land Rover’s Range Rover Evoque at number six and the Audi A3 at eight.

BMWs do not feature in the top 10, but the BMW 320 came in at number 11.

Car crime prevention tips

Perth and Kinross car owners were given tips by the Co-op to avoid falling victim to crime, including parking with their wheels at an angle.

“When parking on the street, make sure your car wheels are facing the kerb, unless parking uphill on a hill,” the insurer said.

“This means that anyone trying to speed off in your car will have to release the steering wheel lock first.

“It also helps eliminate the chance of a thief towing or pushing your car away to a quieter spot.”

Paul Evans, head of motor insurance at Co-op Insurance says: “Having your car stolen is one of the most distressing experiences a person can endure and sadly, it is still something that blights everyday life.

“We’re passionate about helping car owners to keep their vehicles safe.”

Mr Evans also urged people to take simple steps to reduce crime and research local crime levels.

He added: “People with smaller and perhaps less expensive cars need to be aware that these motor vehicles are hot property for car thieves.”

Car crime initiative launched

The new data came as Police Scotland launched an awareness-raising campaign to prevent vehicles from being targeted by criminals.

Officers said recorded car crime fell during lockdown, but rates were rising to pre-coronavirus levels, with a rise in stolen vehicles.

Detective Superintendent Joyce Greenhorn, Police Scotland’s acquisitive crime lead, said: “With people now able to spend increased time away from their homes again, be it to go on holiday, or returning to other activities, the number of instances of vehicles being subject to criminal activity has risen.

“We are treating this upward trend with the utmost seriousness.

“Please always remember to keep your vehicle locked when unattended and remove all valuables.

“If you are going on holiday, ask someone you trust to keep an eye on your home, car, van or bike.

“We will be using our social media channels to provide crime prevention advice over the coming week, so look out for these updates.

“You can also visit our website at any time for useful guidance on safeguarding your home, vehicle and personal possessions.”