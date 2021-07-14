Fife Normandy veteran’s items to go under the hammer in Perth

A Fife Normandy veteran’s medals and jacket are among items about to go under the hammer in Perth.

Royal Marine Jock Mathieson of Cardenden served across Europe and in Africa during the Second World War.

Now the despatch rider’s battle items – including Jock’s 1942 Airborne Troop smock, two green berets and a duffle bag – are among more than 700 lots going on sale at Lindsay Burns & Co’s Perth city centre auction house on Tuesday.

Jock served with No. 48 Royal Marine Commando, formed in 1944 as the last unit of its kind established during the war.

The combination of its brief history and the rarity of a collection from one of its elite men has already generated significant interest.

A guide price of between £300 and £500 has been overtaken by pre-sale bids of £1,200.

Significant interest

Military items typically attract strong interest at the Perth auction house.

Auctioneer and valuer Nick Burns said: “People have a good interest in military items but especially from the big events.

“This consignment of items is becoming quite a rare thing.”

Bidding will be online and over the phone amid the ongoing pandemic.

Nick said: “It will be done in real time but over the internet on phones, tablets and desktops.”

Jock Mathieson and 48 Commando

The vendor – Jock’s nephew through marriage – has always been fascinated by military history and often wanted to learn more as a child.

Jock was a despatch rider during the war.

When not on the front lines in Normandy, he also painted a lot of the signs diverting traffic in the area.

The No. 48 (Royal Marine) Commando was formed on 1944 during the war and was a battalion-sized formation of the British Commandos.

It served in North West Europe and took part in the Normandy landings and operations around Ostend and Antwerp in the Flanders region of Belgium.

It was disbanded after the war in January 1946.

On his return from the conflict, he did not often draw upon his more distressing experiences, instead speaking of the positive tales he had encountered.

Jock died in the 1990s when he was in his 80s.

Military items

The upcoming sale has a lot to appeal to military enthusiasts, with a range of items from numerous battles.

A late 19th century Black Watch officer’s dagger, a Boer War medal and a 19th century native American war club decorated with coloured beads are among other lots on offer.

Meanwhile, a Military General Service Medal (1793-1814) is also expected to generate good interest.

Winston Churchill

In 2019, the Perth auction sold an autograph book containing wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s signature.

Offered for sale by its Tayside owner, the book also included autographs from other notable figures including Prince Frederick Duleep Singh and William Ruskin.