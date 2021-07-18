‘We’re not out of woods’: NHS Tayside coronavirus warning ahead of Level 0 move

People across Tayside have been urged to continue playing their part as Scotland moves to Level 0 coronavirus rules on Monday.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the country would move to more relaxed restrictions from tomorrow, July 19.

In a message to those living locally, NHS Tayside asked people to remain cautious in a bid to drive down infection levels.

Dundee is no long the coronavirus capital of the UK after a recent surge in cases prompted efforts to drive down infections.

And NHS Tayside have said people living across the region should continue efforts even as restrictions ease.

Under the new Level 0 rules it will be possible to meet in larger groups whilst businesses will have fewer restrictions.

Some social distancing measures will be relaxed and up to 200 people will be permitted at funerals and weddings.

Speaking ahead of restrictions easing, Dr Emma Fletcher, NHS Tayside director of public health, said it was important to continue following the guidance.

She said: “Thankfully, we are starting to see a slow decrease in the extremely high number of cases we have had in Tayside over the past few weeks, but we are not out of the woods yet.”

Dr Fletcher stressed the need for people to follow the rules on self-isolation, testing and the use of face coverings.

But she added: “Please also make the most of this fantastic weather we’ve been having recently and meet outdoors whenever possible.

“If meeting indoors, please keep windows open and maintain distancing between households in public places.

“There are still a lot of people needing treatment for Covid in the community and hospital and unfortunately people are still dying from this virus.

“We are also seeing younger people with Covid in Ninewells, including in our critical care unit.

“Getting both doses of the vaccine offers maximum protection against Covid-19.

“If you are over 18 and have not yet had your first jab, or it has been more than eight weeks since your first jab, please come forward as soon as you can to your nearest clinic and we will get you vaccinated.”

Dr Fletcher also stressed those isolating as a result of coronavirus would be able to receive their vaccine.

She said drop-in clinics and appointments would continue so those affected could still be vaccinated after their self-isolation period ends.

“If you have Covid-19 you can attend 28 days after testing positive.

“If you have been identified as a close contact of a positive case, have completed the 10 day self-isolation period and not tested positive, you can attend for your jab on the 11th day,” she added.