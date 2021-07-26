Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Tayside and Fife

Residents of Tayside and Fife have been told to brace for thunderstorms after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning across the UK.

The storms are expected to hit between 9am on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday, July 28.

A yellow weather warning covering most of mainland UK has been put in place from midday on Tuesday.

Similar warnings are in place for most of Scotland throughout the week, which much of the country to see thundery and slow-moving showers.

Met Office issue yellow warning

Despite the rain, Dundee is expected to see highs of 24 °C on Tuesday, with a fairly dry morning predicted by weather forecasters.

Showers are expected by the afternoon across Tayside and Fife, some turning heavy with a chance of hail and thunder.

Current estimates show parts of Fife, as well as some areas in Perth and Kinross, could see rainfall of up between eight to 16mm per hour.

The Met Office forecast said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Scotland during Tuesday afternoon, lasting well into the evening in some places.

“This may cause localised flooding, especially if such totals occur over urban areas. Lightning and hail will pose additional hazards.

“Outbreaks of rain will spread across Scotland from the southwest during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“This will become slow moving across the warning area through Wednesday, with heavy and persistent periods of rain leading to accumulations of 100-120 mm in some locations.

“The rain will ease on Wednesday night before clearing southward on Thursday morning.”

Outlook for the rest of the week

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates had said that going into Wednesday and Thursday there is a “risk of some heavy and slow-moving thunderstorms forming over parts of central and northern Scotland”.

“This is going to come from all the low pressure that we’ve had recently and the colder air from higher in the atmosphere meeting that hotter surface air.

“Because we have quite slow winds just now there’s a chance that these storms may keep forming over the same areas again and again.”

He urged those who live in areas at risk of flooding to check SEPA for more information on what to do.