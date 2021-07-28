Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

‘I’m incredibly grateful’: Owner’s joy after stolen Perthshire dogs found hundreds of miles away

By Matteo Bell
July 28 2021, 12.53pm Updated: July 28 2021, 8.03pm
Iona McGregor reunited with her two stolen dogs after they were found in separate locations in England.
A Perthshire pet owner has told of her joy after her two dogs were found hundreds of miles from their home after being stolen.

Iona McGregor reported the theft of her golden cocker spaniels on Thursday July 15, after someone broke into their kennels at Amulree while she was on holiday.

The 18-year-old said: “It was devastating to hear, we were away at the time and we got a call saying that someone had broken into the kennels using a metal bar from our shed.

“It was extremely stressful to not know where they were, you just have so much fear about where they are.”

Dogs found hundreds of miles from home

One of the dogs was found by a dogwalker on July 21 after it was dumped in a Nottingham field – 300 miles from home.

The second missing pooch was found on Sunday by a pair of boys, this time 445 miles away in Surrey.

Iona has now been to England to collect the animals.

She said: “I’m absolutely over the moon.

‘They’re both extremely unnerved’

“Being able to say we have both of our dogs home is incredible.

“They’re both extremely unnerved right now, they won’t go anywhere without their toys and they’re still very scared around strangers.

“Still, I’m incredibly grateful that we got them both back.

“I’m so thankful to all those who shared the posts looking for her, and for the two boys and the dogwalker who found them and took them to the wardens.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are pleased to confirm that both dogs have now been found safe and well at different locations in England.

The dogs were stolen from Amulree.

“Inquiries are continuing both here in Scotland and with the relevant forces south of the border to identify and trace those responsible for the theft.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2071 of July 15.”

