Perth minister eternally grateful to the NHS ‘angels’ who cared for him

A retired minister wants to thank the NHS “angels” who went above and beyond when he spent three weeks in the high dependency unit in hospital recently.

Albert Garrick , 74, says it’s thanks to the wonderful staff at Perth Royal Infirmary (PRI) that he can look forward to a family holiday later this week.

Mr Garrick said he had given up all hope of being able to join his family on the holiday — a bitter disappointment as it was to have been the first time he would have seen his son, David, in more than a year.

He said: “David is a paramedic in Yorkshire and I haven’t seen him for so long.

“As I lay in hospital I had given up all hope of being able to go on the holiday.

“However, everyone at the hospital was amazing. Not only did they set me well on the way to recovery but they refused to let me give up.

“One nurse in particular told me to believe that I would get better and get out of hospital in time to join my family and see my son.”

Albert retired as a minister 11 years ago having had charges in Troon and Yorkshire.

After his retirement, he and his wife, Mary, moved to Perth where he preached on occasion at the Church of the Nazarene — an evangelical Christian denomination that emerged from the 19th-century Wesleyan-Holiness movement in North America.

High dependency

Earlier this summer Albert began to suffer from blinding headaches. He was admitted to Perth Royal Infirmary twice and discharged after overnight stays.

However, on the third occasion on July 9 the doctor told him he would have to go into the high dependency unit (HDU) for treatment and tests.

Albert said: “I was diagnosed with a bleed of my pituitary gland. This was causing the dreadful headaches.

“I honestly had no idea how serious it was or how ill I was. The headaches were just awful.”

Albert said that treatment began and he had to remain in the hospital’s HDU.

He said: “While I was there I prayed for strength and help. I felt so alone there.

“My wife was allowed to visit me but no one else was.”

He added: “It was a very difficult time for me and it was thanks to the amazing staff that I coped.

“Everyone was amazing. I want everyone to know that they have a marvellous hospital in PRI and we all need to be very grateful for that.

“Everyone took me to heart and the nurses sat with me and held my hand when I was struggling.

So grateful for NHS Tayside ‘angels’

“The people who looked after me were angels and I am so very grateful.

“This is a very difficult time for hospital staff and you hear a lot of complaints about the NHS and our hospitals.

“I think it is very important that I tell people about my wonderful experience.”

Albert said he was eventually allowed out of hospital on July 28.

He said: “They did so much for me and I am now on medication that is helping.

“I’m so happy that I can join my family on our holiday.”

Earlier this year it was revealed there were fears over a potential downgrading of PRI.