Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

EXCLUSIVE: How fraudsters scammed Crieff restaurant out of £44,000 in elaborate curry racket

By Ross Gardiner
August 7 2021, 8.00am Updated: August 7 2021, 9.52am
Crieff restaurant owner was the victim of credit card fraud

Hundreds of curries. Tens of thousands of pounds. Transcontinental bank transactions, cross-country identity theft, spurned sting opportunities and organised criminals still at large.

Crieff restauranteur Karna Khadka, like many, was left financially punch drunk by Covid-19, but thought he’d found a new customer and the light at the end of his tunnel.

Nine months and more than £40,000 later, The Gurkha’s restaurant remains hamstrung after scammers running an international racket raided them for hundreds of curries and alcohol with fraudulent Asian bank details.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]