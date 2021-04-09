Olive Fulton: The girls of 11th Arbroath Brownies called for Granny Ollie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

For more than 30 years, Olive Fulton, who has died aged 93, ran the bar at the masonic lodge in Newgate, Arbroath.

She started in 1981 when her husband Bob was master of Lodge 40, St Thomas of Aberbrothock.

They operated it as a joint venture for 20 years until Bob’s death in 2001 then Olive soldiered on for a further 11 years.

She only took a step back when she reached the age of 85.

Olive Wilson Shaw Carcary was born in 1927 in a cottage at Muirheads Farm, Colliston, by Arbroath.

She was educated at Colliston Primary School and then Arbroath High School.

Her son, Brian, said she completed her secondary education during the second world war then went to work in the drawing office of Giddings and Lewis-Fraser in Arbroath.

Olive’s husband, Bob worked for Arbroath Fishermen’s Association. He drove boxes of fish on his tractor to the many fish houses and delivered ice to boats.

Harvest time

The couple’s son, Brian, was born in 1960 and Olive later went back to work on the land at Whitehall Farm, Colliston, helping out at harvest time.

Brian said his mother was a great walker even in her later years and would often walk from Arbroath to Colliston and home via her husband’s grave at Western cemetery, Arbroath.

Granny Ollie

For many years, Olive was a helper at the 11th Arbroath Brownies where she was known affectionately as Granny Ollie by the girls.

Olive was a regular at the Commercial Inn, Arbroath, on Saturday afternoons and enjoyed playing dominoes and cards.

Proprietor Alex Smith said Olive was a popular visitor who will be greatly missed.

On New Year’s day, Olive became a great-grandmother for the second time when Jacob was born. Unfortunately, due to restrictions, she was unable to meet him.

Olive’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, April 14, when the cortege will pause outside Lodge 40 in Newgate.

