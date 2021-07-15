Owner’s shock as two cocker spaniels stolen from Perthshire farm

Two cocker spaniels have been stolen from kennels on a Perthshire farm.

It is believed that thieves managed to break the locks on the outdoor kennels before escaping with the dogs on Thursday afternoon.

Police are now looking into the thefts, with the drivers of a car and van seen nearby being asked to come forward.

Owner Iona Mcgregor, 18, says she was left shocked by their disappearance.

“We’ve spread the message far and wide,” she said.

“But there’s not much more we can do now really.”

Police trying to trace two drivers

Iona was not at not home during the thefts, which happened between 1.30pm and 3pm in Amulree.

The working dogs were stolen from kennels situated between the road and the house.

Both dogs are spayed and microchipped, with their microchips now marked as stolen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two female golden cocker spaniels were stolen from a steading at Amulree, near Dunkeld, between 2 and 2:45pm Thursday July 15.

“A blue Focus and white Transit were seen nearby. It’s unknown if they were involved, but we would like to trace both drivers.”

Anyone with information relating to the thefts is asked to call 101 or call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.