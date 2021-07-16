‘Selfish individuals’: Breeding ospreys disturbed by watersports at Perthshire loch

A nature group says birds of prey at a Perthshire loch are being disturbed by “selfish” people taking part in watersports.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust is asking visitors to ensure that they are acting responsibly.

It comes after several people accessed Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve on Thursday using paddleboards and a canoe.

Loch of the Lowes is home to breeding ospreys – a protected species which is known to be easily frightened by people.

They have been breeding at the Perthshire reserve for more than 50 years.

Chances of breeding ‘massively affected’

Emma Castle-Smith, visitor centre assistant manager at Lowes, said: “The warning signs are there to protect wildlife on the reserve.

“As well as ospreys, there are a wide range of other species that come to Lowes to breed such as great crested grebes, and disturbing them at this critical time of year can massively affect their chances of breeding success.

“Choosing to ignore these warning signs also ruins the responsible wildlife watching experience that thousands of people come here to enjoy each year.”

Rab Potter, trust reserves manager, said: “The Scottish Outdoor Access Code makes it clear that a person must not cause intentional disturbance to birds and other animals when accessing land or water.

“By ignoring warning signs that highlight the disturbance risk to wildlife, it’s clear that some selfish individuals are not acting responsibly.

“We strongly encourage everyone to access the great outdoors responsibly and pay attention to any warning signs that are in place to help protect wildlife.”