Perthshire Pride ‘couldn’t be more excited’ to announce 2021 events

Perthshire Pride has excitedly announced its 2021 celebrations with its Pride in the Yard weekend.

The two-day event, to take place on August 28 and 29, will include a range of performances including Drag Queen DJ sets as well as workshops, stalls from LGBTQ+ groups, a pub quiz and pride-themed cocktails.

The weekend – to be held at The Yard, Ice Factory in Perth – will be open to families both days from noon until 7pm, with an over 18s event being held on the Saturday evening from 7pm until midnight.

Organisers are delighted to finally be able to host celebrations after over a year of restrictions.

Perthshire Pride co-chair Claire Mackenzie said: “We couldn’t be more excited that we are able to host a Perthshire Pride event this year.

“Although it may look different from our previous years, we are looking forward to teaming up with the wonderful people at The Yard and The Ice Factory to host this Pride in the Yard.

“We definitely all need a bit of celebration in our lives.”

Meanwhile, Perthshire Pride will also provide pride picnic packs to people who wish to celebrate Pride but may not feel comfortable attending an event.

The packs will include a range of items such as flags, face paint, bunting and information packs, and can be purchased from the Perthshire Pride Eventbrite page.

2020 cancellation

Perthshire Pride hosted its first ever parade on a sunny August day in 2019, which brought over a thousand people into the Perth city centre in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Sir Ian McKellen joined the colourful crowds along Tay Street to Horsecross Plaza where he gave his speech and praised the “beautiful” Fair City route.

But last year, the organisation was forced to cancel its 2020 plans “with a heavy heart”.

A spokesperson said: “After close and continuous review of the Covid-19 situation, it is with a heavy heart Perthshire Pride have decided to cancel our 2020 Pride event on August 8.

“We always strive to create a safe and inclusive space at our Pride events and truly believe we would not be able to achieve this if we continued with our date.”