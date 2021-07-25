Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Perthshire Pride ‘couldn’t be more excited’ to announce 2021 events

By Anita Diouri
July 25 2021, 3.27pm Updated: July 26 2021, 9.37am
Perthshire Pride has announced this year's events.
Perthshire Pride has excitedly announced its 2021 celebrations with its Pride in the Yard weekend.

The two-day event, to take place on August 28 and 29, will include a range of performances including Drag Queen DJ sets as well as workshops, stalls from LGBTQ+ groups, a pub quiz and pride-themed cocktails.

The weekend – to be held at The Yard, Ice Factory in Perth – will be open to families both days from noon until 7pm, with an over 18s event being held on the Saturday evening from 7pm until midnight.

Perthshire Pride
Dougie Scott, Anna Davies, Stine Hope, Claire Macenzie and John O’Neill.

Organisers are delighted to finally be able to host celebrations after over a year of restrictions.

Perthshire Pride co-chair Claire Mackenzie said: “We couldn’t be more excited that we are able to host a Perthshire Pride event this year.

“Although it may look different from our previous years, we are looking forward to teaming up with the wonderful people at The Yard and The Ice Factory to host this Pride in the Yard.

“We definitely all need a bit of celebration in our lives.”

Meanwhile, Perthshire Pride will also provide pride picnic packs to people who wish to celebrate Pride but may not feel comfortable attending an event.

The packs will include a range of items such as flags, face paint, bunting and information packs, and can be purchased from the Perthshire Pride Eventbrite page.

2020 cancellation

Perthshire Pride hosted its first ever parade on a sunny August day in 2019, which brought over a thousand people into the Perth city centre in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Sir Ian McKellen joined the colourful crowds along Tay Street to Horsecross Plaza where he gave his speech and praised the “beautiful” Fair City route.

Perthshire Pride
Sir Ian McKellen at Perthshire Pride 2019.

But last year, the organisation was forced to cancel its 2020 plans “with a heavy heart”.

A spokesperson said: “After close and continuous review of the Covid-19 situation, it is with a heavy heart Perthshire Pride have decided to cancel our 2020 Pride event on August 8.

“We always strive to create a safe and inclusive space at our Pride events and truly believe we would not be able to achieve this if we continued with our date.”

