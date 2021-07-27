Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021
News / Dundee

Probe launched into struggling Scottish airports including Dundee and Edinburgh

By Peter John Meiklem
July 27 2021, 10.56am Updated: July 27 2021, 10.57am

Tumbling passenger numbers at Scottish airports including Dundee and Edinburgh have prompted a parliamentary inquiry.

Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee has launched an investigation into:

  • The effect of Covid-19 on airports
  • How falling numbers of flights have affected local communities
  • Environmental concerns

Passenger numbers in Dundee dropped to fewer than 5,000 in 2020/21 during successive waves of Covid-19 restrictions.

News of the inquiry comes ahead of strikes planned for Thursday, July 29 affecting Highlands and Islands Airports, including Dundee and Inverness.

Staff are striking over a dispute concerning centralising all air traffic controllers out of local airports, including Dundee, and moving them to Inverness.

Larger airports have also struggled badly during the pandemic.

Edinburgh Airport handled less than 3.5m passengers in 2020 — a 76% reduction on the previous year.

Edinburgh Airport’s management has estimated the fall cost the Scottish economy around £1bn and over 21,000 jobs during the same period

But environmentalists have warned that returning to a pre-pandemic level of flights is not sustainable and will undermine work to cut emissions.

SNP Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart is the Scottish Affairs Committee chairman.

He said: “Airports in Scotland are a lifeline for many rural communities, and for people travelling to different parts of the UK and further afield.

“In a turbulent 18 months for airports with the Covid-19 pandemic, our committee is keen to explore what impact reduced numbers of flights have had on communities, and how this has impacted the local job market.

“In the year of Scotland hosting COP26, and appetite to tackle harmful emissions, we are also seeking evidence on how the carbon footprint of airports can be reduced.”

