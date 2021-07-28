New Blairgowrie centre: Councillors raise residents’ parking fears during committee meeting

Concerns about potential parking issues caused by the new Blairgowrie recreation centre have been raised by councillors during a committee meeting.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and development management committee met on Wednesday to discuss a proposal of application notice for the new facility.

It was a chance for members to discuss some key issues relating to the project before a full planning application is brought forward.

The £24 million centre will include a swimming pool, an outside sports pitch and parking.

Continuous delays

The development, which was originally planned to open in 2020, continuously been hit with delays.

But if planning permission is approved, the centre will open in November 2023.

Residents of Beeches Road, opposite Blairgowrie High School, have highlighted their concerns about the plans.

One resident, who has been battling with Perth and Kinross Council for over nine years about parking issues outside his home, believes the facility will make issues with parking on his street even worse.

During the meeting, local councillor Bob Brawn highlighted residents’ concerns.

Mr Brawn said parking has been “a long-standing problem” in the Beeches Road area.

He said: “I know the demolition of the existing building will open up more parking spaces.

“But I think we should be considering maximising the number of parking spaces there to alleviate the problem of parking for local residents in the area.”

Mr Brawn is also concerned about parking during construction.

He said: “There is to be a temporary car park put on the site of the existing building facing on to Beeches Road.

“There will be limited parking there, I think, with the existing car park being used for construction.”

Mr Brawn is calling for signage to be put up, pointing people to other parking areas.

Councillor Tom McEwan agreed with the points – while also highlighting the need for electric parking bays.

The full planning application will be brought forward at a later stage.