‘A cause dear to my heart’: Murdo Fraser takes to the roads for Alzheimer Scotland six months after mum’s death

Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser is taking to the roads in a bid to raise hundreds of pounds for Alzheimer Scotland.

The Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP will get behind the wheel of his 1972 Triumph Stag as he joins next weekend’s Classic Car Tour around Perthshire and Fife.

Mr Fraser’s mother Barbara had Alzheimer’s before she died in February and he witnessed the impact of the condition first hand.

He says the charity is “dear to his heart”.

Sandy Fraser 4/11/29-19/12/20

Barbara Fraser 19/6/34-14/2/21

Married 60 years

Apart 8 weeks

Now back together for eternity on #ValentinesDay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lsKTsXQieE — Murdo Fraser (@murdo_fraser) February 15, 2021

Organised by the Rotary Club of Blairgowrie, around 80 drivers have signed up for the Classic Car Tour, which will span 160 miles.

‘One dear to my heart’

Two charities were selected to receive proceeds from the event: Alzheimer Scotland and Bowel Cancer UK.

Mr Fraser said: “This is an opportunity to raise funds for the very good cause that is Alzheimer Scotland – one dear to my heart.

“My mother passed away in February, and Alzheimer Scotland is a good charity that does good work.

“Congratulations are due to Blairgowrie Rotary Club for persevering with this event.

“There will be some 1920s vehicles and some more modern ones.

“It would be great for any local residents to give us a wave as we pass by.”

He added: “It is sure to be an exciting and rewarding day, with the money raised going to a good cause.

“Fingers crossed that we will have good weather and no breakdowns.”

What is the Classic Car Tour?

The Classic Car Tour is held annually to mark National Drive It Day, which commemorates the 1000-mile drive across the UK in 1900 to “prove the viability” of the newly-invented motor vehicle.

This year’s event will begin from Blaiwgowrie Golf Club at 10am, before drivers travel through Perth, Newburgh, St Andrews and Blair Atholl Palace in Pitlochry.

It is the fourth event of its kind organised by the Rotary Club of Blairgowrie.

Chairman of the Organising Committee Colin Stewart said: “The drives have raised £80,000 so far for national charities.

“This year, there will be 78 cars from all over the UK. It was meant to be in April but had to be postponed.

“There will also be a raffle for the participants.”

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to Mr Fraser’s fundraiser can do so on his JustGiving page.