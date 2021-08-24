News / Perth & Kinross Police investigating after motorbike stolen from Perth property By Katy Scott August 24 2021, 12.13pm Updated: August 24 2021, 12.14pm Police are appealing for information following the theft of a motorbike from a property on the outskirts of Perth. Officers believe the motorcycle was stolen from Scoonieburn Hill some time between 10.30pm on Saturday and noon on Sunday. The KTM 390 Adventure bike was carrying the registration number ST21UZL when it was taken from the property, to the south-east of the city, close to the M90. The motorbike was stolen from the Perth address over the weekend. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. “Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. “Our reference is incident 1952 of August 22.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Police probe after £1,400 of damage caused to Perth solicitors’ office Police probe after break-in and theft from Scottish Off Road Driving Centre Police probe as van loaded with garden waste spotted driving ‘erratically’ on A90 between Dundee and Perth Man missing from Blairgowrie traced safe and well after police search