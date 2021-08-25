Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

‘Soiled, unclean’ mattresses at Perthshire care home risked infection, say inspectors

By Steven Rae
August 25 2021, 11.48am Updated: August 25 2021, 12.56pm
Balhousie Dalnaglar care home in Crieff.
Balhousie Dalnaglar care home in Crieff.

Inspectors have found equipment including mattresses at a Perthshire care home to be soiled and unclean, risking infection.

The report into Balhousie Dalnaglar care home in Comrie Road, Crieff, found care and support during the Covid-19 pandemic to be ‘weak’.

The home provides care and support for older people, including respite care and short breaks.

The report by the Care Inspectorate found that a system was in place to make sure beds and bedding were clean, in good condition and safe to use.

‘Soiled and unclean’

However, inspectors said in their report: “We were not confident that the system in use was effective, as a number of these items were observed to be soiled and unclean.

“We were concerned by the number of weeks that people had been left sleeping on soiled and contaminated mattresses after the issue had been identified.

“The delay in replacing mattresses and bed equipment that was no longer safe or fit for purpose put people at risk of infection, illness, and deterioration of their skin.”

Inspectors also said that while other equipment “was generally clean”, there was, “a lack of attention to detail” in some areas.

‘Thorough cleaning to remove soiling’

“Examination of equipment such as shower chairs and raised toilet seats found that some of these required thorough cleaning to remove soiling,” said the report.

“Some of the pillows in use were in a poor state and had to be replaced. We could not be confident that staff took appropriate action to ensure that equipment and sundries were always clean and fit for use.

“The service should put in place an effective system of checking and reporting to ensure that equipment is clean and fit for purpose.”

Laundry services at the home were also found to be unsafe.

Balhousie Dalnaglar care home.

While dirty and clean laundry were well organised, the washing machines were not reaching at least 65C. This meant that staff could not be sure that thermal disinfection for used or contaminated laundry was taking place.

Requirements were put in place by the watchdog, including ensuring equipment is clean and safe to use, including beds and bedding.

Linen to be washed at higher temperature

Mattresses are also to be checked and replaced regularly. And, all linen was to be washed at a temperature above 65C to ensure ‘thermal disinfection’.

However, there were also positives in the report.

Overall there was a high level of satisfaction with very positive feedback about management and the staff team.

Individual comments included: “Staff are kind and helpful.”

‘Staff are very good’

“Staff were amazing at organising my mother’s birthday party and did so well.”

“Staff are very good, they have a nice way with them. They are all extremely nice.”

Inspectors said: “We found a calm, relaxed atmosphere throughout the home and felt that staff supported people in a kind, caring and respectful way. Staff demonstrated a good understanding of the health and social care standards.

“This was reflected in the positive relationships they had with people. Staff clearly knew the residents well.

‘Relaxed, content and confident’

“Throughout the inspection, we saw that staff were attentive and ensured that choice was promoted. This contributed to people being relaxed, content and confident in making their choices and needs known.

“We found that people were supported to communicate in the way that suited people best using a variety of tools and approaches.

“This personalised approach was used at mealtimes and meant that people were
enabled to make their own choices. This supported their independence and provided a positive and enjoyable mealtime experience for people.

Good use of social media for families

“Good use was made of social media to share and communicate with families about activities and events people participated in. This was appreciated by families, particularly when visiting had been restricted.”

Firm ‘acted immediately’

A spokeswoman for Balhousie said: “We are proud of how hard our team at Dalnaglar works to provide the caring, kind and happy service that is described in detail in the Care Inspectorate’s recent inspection report.

“We acted immediately to investigate and address the concerns raised and are committed to ensuring that the requirements are not only met but exceeded and that Dalnaglar continues to go from strength to strength.”

Interactive Map: Find out how many complaints were made about each Scottish care home

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]