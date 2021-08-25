Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emergency crews called to lorry fire on M90 south of Perth

By Alasdair Clark
August 25 2021, 2.30pm Updated: August 25 2021, 2.33pm
M90 perth fire
The road is now clear

A lorry fire on the M90 near Perth has been put out after emergency crews were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews and police went to the scene between junctions eight and nine at around 1:30pm, with police advising the road was clear a short time later.

Traffic Scotland said the fire was not affecting the carriageway but drivers were told smoke from the blaze could affect visibility.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Wednesday, officers were made aware of a lorry on fire, on the M90 between junctions eight and nine.

“The road is clear and recovery has been arranged.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been mobilised to the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

