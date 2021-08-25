Obituary: Euphemia (Amy) Paton of Blairgowrie went the extra mile to help others

Euphemia Paton, a woman who spent much of her life helping others, has died aged 86.

She was widowed in her 50s and spent years helping those in need in Blairgowrie.

For many years, Euphemia, known as Amy, had worked in a corner shop in the town, and was familiar to generations of Blairgowrie residents.

Her husband Bill, who died in the 1980s, had been a manager in the construction business.

Amy was the youngest of eight children born to William and Agnes Findlay.

William had been a hero in the First World War and a playmate of the Queen Mother when she was a child.

Amy’s father was a native of Glamis where in his youth he worked as a grocer’s message boy.

Part of his job was wheeling barrowloads of provisions down the long drive to Glamis Castle.

When the barrow was empty, William would sometimes be asked to give the future Queen Mother a hurl.

During the First World War William had the distinction of being the youngest sergeant major in the British Army aged 19.

He was an apprentice joiner and a private in the Forfarshire battalion of The Black Watch when war broke out.

William, who latterly lived in Findhorn Street, Dundee, was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal for saving the life of an officer by carrying him to safety.

He was badly wounded but when the war ended, William returned to Glamis Castle where he was presented with a gold watch and a wallet of notes by the Countess of Strathmore who pinned the DCM to his chest.

The watch and notes were a tribute from people in the Glamis area.

His DCM citation read that under withering fire, Sergeant Major Findlay dashed across open ground and carried wounded Captain Charles McCririck on his back for two-a-half-miles to a first aid station.

In around 2003, Amy met George McKenzie and the pair enjoyed life together, going to shows in Edinburgh and dining out in Dundee.

George died of Motor Neurone Disease in 2012 and donations in lieu of flowers have been requested in Amy’s memory.

She had spent the last two years of her life living with dementia at Balhousie Moyness Care Home, Broughty Ferry.

Amy had no children of her own but treated her sister Phyllis’s children and grandchildren as her own.

Phyllis was married to Bill Melville, a Canadian ice hockey player who had turned out for Dunfermline Vikings and played for Scotland.

They returned to live in his native Canada. Amy Hathaway, Amy’s great niece, said her great aunt learned to email and use Skype in her later years so she could follow the progress of her loved ones in Canada.

