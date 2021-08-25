Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: Euphemia (Amy) Paton of Blairgowrie went the extra mile to help others

By Chris Ferguson
August 25 2021, 3.00pm
Euphemia (Amy) Paton.

Euphemia Paton, a woman who spent much of her life helping others, has died aged 86.

She was widowed in her 50s and spent years helping those in need in Blairgowrie.

For many years, Euphemia, known as Amy, had worked in a corner shop in the town, and was familiar to generations of Blairgowrie residents.

Her husband Bill, who died in the 1980s, had been a manager in the construction business.

Amy was the youngest of eight children born to William and Agnes Findlay.

William had been a hero in the First World War and a playmate of the Queen Mother when she was a child.

Amy’s father was a native of Glamis where in his youth he worked as a grocer’s message boy.

Part of his job was wheeling barrowloads of provisions down the long drive to Glamis Castle.

Amy’s father’s obituary in The Courier.

When the barrow was empty, William would sometimes be asked to give the future Queen Mother a hurl.

During the First World War William had the distinction of being the youngest sergeant major in the British Army aged 19.

He was an apprentice joiner and a private in the Forfarshire battalion of The Black Watch when war broke out.

William, who latterly lived in Findhorn Street, Dundee, was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal for saving the life of an officer by carrying him to safety.

He was badly wounded but when the war ended, William returned to Glamis Castle where he was presented with a gold watch and a wallet of notes by the Countess of Strathmore who pinned the DCM to his chest.

The watch and notes were a tribute from people in the Glamis area.

His DCM citation read that under withering fire, Sergeant Major Findlay dashed across open ground and carried wounded Captain Charles McCririck on his back for two-a-half-miles to a first aid station.

In around 2003, Amy met George McKenzie and the pair enjoyed life together, going to shows in Edinburgh and dining out in Dundee.

George died of Motor Neurone Disease in 2012 and donations in lieu of flowers have been requested in Amy’s memory.

She had spent the last two years of her life living with dementia at Balhousie Moyness Care Home, Broughty Ferry.

Amy had no children of her own but treated her sister Phyllis’s children and grandchildren as her own.

Phyllis was married to Bill Melville, a Canadian ice hockey player who had turned out for Dunfermline Vikings and played for Scotland.

They returned to live in his native Canada. Amy Hathaway, Amy’s great niece, said her great aunt learned to email and use Skype in her later years so she could follow the progress of her loved ones in Canada.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

