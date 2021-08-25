New outdoor seating to help NHS Tayside staff ‘relax and recharge’ during Covid pandemic

Hard-working staff at hospitals and health centres throughout Tayside have been given outdoor furniture to help them “rest, relax and recharge” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tayside Health Fund – NHS Tayside’s charity arm – has provided the colourful outdoor seating.

It has been set up at 10 facilities as part of the NHS staff wellbeing project – aimed at alleviating stress and suffering caused by the pandemic.

The seating was paid for using donations from members of the public during lockdown.

Emma Jane Wells, Tayside Health Fund chair, said: “Making the most of our outdoor spaces is not only important during these times of increased stress and pressure but is also something from which staff can benefit beyond the pandemic.”

Before the seating was installed, workers would either have to stand or sit on the ground if they wanted to head outside for fresh air.

Richard McIntosh, spokesman for the health fund, said: “The health benefits of spending time in the fresh air are wide ranging, from helping to reduce stress and fatigue to improving mood and reducing heart rate.

“Now, thanks to the funding provided, they have access to a more comfortable and welcoming outdoor space to rest, relax and take some much-needed time out from long and busy shifts, while also still being able to adhere to social distancing requirements.”

Jenny Alexander, NHS employee director, said: “The new outdoor seating areas is a fantastic resource for people needing to take a break and reset during the course of the working day.

“I know that it’s much appreciated, and our staff will be making good use of it.

Alan McIntosh, the assistant site manager at Perth Royal Infirmary, says staff will “greatly benefit” from the new facilities.

Tayside Health Fund is a registered charity and is funded by donations and legacies from patients, families, carers, residents and other organisations.

Over the coming months additional funds will also be made available to the Tayside Health Fund via NHS Charities Together Campaign to support further wellbeing initiatives for patients and staff across NHS Tayside.