Huntingtower Park: £9.2m housing development in Perth ‘will help tackle homelessness’

A major housing development in Perth has been completed – with councillors claiming it will help to tackle homelessness in the area.

A total of 70 new homes have been built in the £9.2 million development at Huntingtower Park.

It is the largest undertaken in the area since Perth and Kinross restarted its council house building programme in 2012.

The homes have been built on the site of a former cattle market that closed in 2009.

Increase in affordable housing stock

Councillor Bob Brawn, housing and communities convener, said: “This is the council’s largest newbuild project since we began our construction programme nine years ago, and I am absolutely delighted to see it completed.

“The development will significantly increase the council’s affordable housing stock, providing high-quality accommodation that will support our tenants to live life happy and healthy lives.

“It also addresses a wide range of different housing needs, with larger accommodation for families as well as smaller flats, which will create a vibrant, mixed community.”

Development ‘to help tackle homelessness’

Vice-convener Chris Ahern says it is a “major landmark… coming hot-on-the-heels of another major development of homes at Glebe in Scone“.

He added: “Increasing the supply of affordable housing continues to be a key priority Perth and Kinross Council, and we have many more builds in the pipeline.

“Each time we consult our existing tenants on what their priorities are for our spending, building new houses is near the top of the list.

“Each new home we build transforms the lives of the tenants who live there, and also helps to tackle homelessness and housing need in our area.”

The homes were built in partnership with Barratt Homes.

