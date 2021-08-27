Men’s mental health group Andy’s Man Club to open in Gleneagles

A peer-to-peer support group that encourages men to open up about mental health issues is set to arrive in Gleneagles.

Andy’s Man Club operates more than 18 talking sessions in a bid to reduce male suicide rates and save lives.

The group will open its 61st location in September in Gleneagles after first launching in Yorkshire in 2016.

Men will be welcome at the sessions at the equestrian centre at Gleneagles Hotel every Monday from 7pm, starting September 5.

Andy’s Man Club was launched with an aim of getting men together to talk through issues and openly discuss their mental health.

Groups already meet in Dundee, Perth, Glenrothes, St Andrews and Dunfermline.

Run by 200 volunteers, the groups take their name from Andrew Roberts, a man who took his own life aged 23 in early 2016.

Andy’s family said they had no inkling that he was suffering or struggling to the extent that he would do this, and as a result looked deeper into male suicide and men’s mental health.

“They soon discovered that male suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50, with Male Mental Health surrounded by well-ingrained cultural stigma in the UK,” Andy’s Man Club said.

A similar club was recently established in Arbroath, with meetings held weekly at Gayfield Park, the home of Arbroath FC.

You can attend a club by contacting the group by email on info@andysmanclub.co.uk.