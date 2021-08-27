Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

Men’s mental health group Andy’s Man Club to open in Gleneagles

By Alasdair Clark
August 27 2021, 8.07am Updated: August 27 2021, 9.36am
The informal sessions will start in September
The informal sessions will start in September

A peer-to-peer support group that encourages men to open up about mental health issues is set to arrive in Gleneagles.

Andy’s Man Club operates more than 18 talking sessions in a bid to reduce male suicide rates and save lives.

The group will open its 61st location in September in Gleneagles after first launching in Yorkshire in 2016.

Men will be welcome at the sessions at the equestrian centre at Gleneagles Hotel every Monday from 7pm, starting September 5.

Andy’s Man Club was launched with an aim of getting men together to talk through issues and openly discuss their mental health.

The men's mental health group will meet at Gleneagles hotel
The men’s mental health group will meet at Gleneagles hotel.

Groups already meet in Dundee, Perth, Glenrothes, St Andrews and Dunfermline.

Run by 200 volunteers, the groups take their name from Andrew Roberts, a man who  took his own life aged 23 in early 2016.

Andy’s family said they had no inkling that he was suffering or struggling to the extent that he would do this, and as a result looked deeper into male suicide and men’s mental health.

“They soon discovered that male suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50, with Male Mental Health surrounded by well-ingrained cultural stigma in the UK,” Andy’s Man Club said.

A similar club was recently established in Arbroath, with meetings held weekly at Gayfield Park, the home of Arbroath FC.

You can attend a club by contacting the group by email on info@andysmanclub.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]