Carriageway now clear following coach breakdown on A9 in Perthshire

Part of the A9 in Perthshire has been cleared following the breakdown of a coach on the carriageway.
Reports indicated a coach ground to a halt near Dalnaspindal, around 20 miles from Pitlochry.
Traffic Scotland said on its Twitter feed to approach with care.
A later update said a lane had closed as a result, but it has since reopened.
Police on the scene said traffic was “coping”.
