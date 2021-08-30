Carriageway now clear following coach breakdown on A9 in Perthshire

Part of the A9 in Perthshire has been cleared following the breakdown of a coach on the carriageway.

Reports indicated a coach ground to a halt near Dalnaspindal, around 20 miles from Pitlochry.

Traffic Scotland said on its Twitter feed to approach with care.

NEW ❗⌚13.51#A9 Breakdown Reports of a broken down coach N/B near Dalnaspidal Police en route#TakeCare on approach Updates as we get them#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/ozIg1hiYu9 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 30, 2021

A later update said a lane had closed as a result, but it has since reopened.

Police on the scene said traffic was “coping”.