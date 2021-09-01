A85 in Perthshire closed in both directions as police attend collision

The A85 in Perthshire has been closed in both directions between St Fillans and Lochearnhead after a road traffic collision on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers had been called to the scene on the A85, which carries traffic between Perth and Crianlarich.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

Traffic Scotland advised the road had been closed in both directions shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

NEW ❗⌚21.02#A85 ⛔CLOSED⛔#A85 is CLOSED in both directions between Lochearnhead – St Fillans due to an RTC Emergency services on scene#UseAltRoute #DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/cKAla15GET — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 1, 2021

Drivers were advised to find an alternative route, with emergency crews said to be on scene.

More to follow.