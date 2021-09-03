Police called to crash near Auchterarder as car ends up in field

Police attended the scene of a single-car crash on the A824 in Perthshire on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the country road just after 8.30am following reports of a car in a field.

The incident happened near Auchterarder.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40am on Friday September 3, officers were called to the A824 between Auchterarder and Aberuthven, following a report of a single-car crash.

“There were no serious injuries reported and recovery is being arranged.”