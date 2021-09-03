News / Perth & Kinross Police called to crash near Auchterarder as car ends up in field By Katy Scott September 3 2021, 12.20pm Updated: September 3 2021, 12.27pm The crash happened on Friday morning. Police attended the scene of a single-car crash on the A824 in Perthshire on Friday morning. Officers were called to the country road just after 8.30am following reports of a car in a field. The incident happened near Auchterarder. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40am on Friday September 3, officers were called to the A824 between Auchterarder and Aberuthven, following a report of a single-car crash. “There were no serious injuries reported and recovery is being arranged.” Five people taken to hospital after crash on A92 near Freuchie Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Five people taken to hospital after crash on A92 near Freuchie Woman arrested after car lands on roof in Leven crash Occupants traced after car flips on roof near Cowdenbeath Emergency services scrambled after two-car crash on busy Dundee road